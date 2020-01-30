Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.13 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.89), approximately 16,530 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Driver Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Driver Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

