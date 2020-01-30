dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.3% Higher

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, 555,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,292,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.