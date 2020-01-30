e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

ELF stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $782.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

