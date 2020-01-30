Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 99062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

