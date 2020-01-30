Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.83

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$52.83 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 39205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$366,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,277,070. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.89, for a total value of C$1,556,700.00. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,360 in the last three months.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

