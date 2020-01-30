Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

