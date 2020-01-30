Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,423 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $80,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

EPD stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

