Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) Insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Buys 68,500 Shares

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 68,500 shares of Entree Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,212,880 shares in the company, valued at C$13,760,894.40.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entree Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 7,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 46,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,410.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 21,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,492.50.

On Monday, November 18th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185.00.

On Monday, November 11th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 40,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

On Friday, November 8th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 43,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$14,355.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 49,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

Shares of TSE ETG opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. Entree Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.61.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.