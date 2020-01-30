Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.