Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,404,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

