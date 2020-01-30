Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for West Bancorporation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for West Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in West Bancorporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

