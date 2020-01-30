Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

