Ewan Stewart Downie Acquires 25,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,272,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,708,261.46.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00.

Shares of TSE:PG opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $330.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.