Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 285.45 and a quick ratio of 285.45. Exantas Capital has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 417,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 213,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 158,944 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

