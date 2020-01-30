Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 813,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $446,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Exponent by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

