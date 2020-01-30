F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $160.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 67,881 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

