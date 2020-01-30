Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

