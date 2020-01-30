FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) PT Lowered to GBX 107 at Canaccord Genuity

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 53 ($0.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.05. FairFX Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.95 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and a PE ratio of 44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

FairFX Group Company Profile

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

