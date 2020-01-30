Fearnley Fonds Lowers Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $346.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $150,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

