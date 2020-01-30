Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

