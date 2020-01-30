Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

