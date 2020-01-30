FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGL stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.50.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.