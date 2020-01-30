First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Financial Contrast

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 15.37% 8.55% 0.65% Farmers National Banc 27.11% 12.46% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.55 $25.24 million $2.51 10.44 Farmers National Banc $117.26 million 3.69 $32.57 million $1.15 13.59

Farmers National Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.