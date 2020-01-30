First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after purchasing an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

FRC stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

