Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.04 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

