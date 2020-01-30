Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $119,853.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,871. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

