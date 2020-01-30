FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FDVA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 0.28. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

