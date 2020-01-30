Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.