FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

FUJIY opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.