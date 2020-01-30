Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $310.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.20. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

