FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Bankers Trust Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ESXB stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

