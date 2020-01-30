FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWFG. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

