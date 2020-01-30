FY2020 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd Lifted by Svb Leerink (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.18). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 121,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.