FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

