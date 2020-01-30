FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Reduced by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

