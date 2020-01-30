FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

NYSE ROK opened at $196.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $177.13.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

