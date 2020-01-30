Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,200 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Shares of BATRA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

