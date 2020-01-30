GasLog (GLOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect GasLog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.08. GasLog has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.