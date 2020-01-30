GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

GELYY stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.