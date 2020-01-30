General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

