General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

