General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 88,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $53,867,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.