General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

