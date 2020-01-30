Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

