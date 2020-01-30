Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,687 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,796 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

