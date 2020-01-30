Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

