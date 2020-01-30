Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 240 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

LON BARC opened at GBX 171.26 ($2.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.97. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

