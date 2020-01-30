Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 10%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE)’s share price dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 393,787 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 472,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

