GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.46

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 16786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

