Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading Up 20%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 497,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 246,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

